A cargo ship carrying nearly 20,000 barrels of diesel arrived here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, who was at the time speaking at the opening ceremony of the Everything Vincy Expo, said following the discharging of these 20,000 barrels from the MV Inmaculada, Vincentians can expect to be paying less on their electricity bills in the future.

“If you want to know what solidarity looks like you should take a trip down to Lowman’s Bay right now and see a ship called the Inmaculada, which is off the coast of Lowman’s, outside the VINLEC plant, delivering to us today, almost 20,000 barrels of diesel for electricity at heavily discounted rates, which will mean cheaper electricity bills for everybody and I want to thank and recognize the government and people of Venezuela for their solidarity in that regard,” the Finance Minister said.

The MV Inmaculada arrived at the PetroCaribe dock early Saturday, October 22, the discharging of the fuel is expected to take approximately two days to complete.