In just four months of operations of the Rainforest Seafood Caribbean’s processing plant at Calliaqua, an estimated 3 million dollars in purchases have been acquired from over approximately 150 fishermen across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Friday July 15th saw the official launch of Rainforest Seafood here in SVG, which, according to Minister with responsibility for fisheries Saboto Caesar, makes him the happiest fisheries minister in the world.

“I believe that I am the happiest minister of fisheries alive anywhere in the world, to see a project move from a dream to reality over the last five to six years. I remember when we started the discussion about expanding fisheries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, some persons were not as optimistic as the policymakers, but I want to use this morning to thank all the stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” Minister Caesar said while speaking on API’s Marnin’ SVG program on Monday.

With operations as far reaching as Belize in Central America, and regionally in Barbados and St. Lucia, the Jamaican based company is credited as the leading supplier of premium seafood and fish products to luxury hotels and various retail outlets across the Caribbean since 1995.

