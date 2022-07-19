Emerging technologies like the metaverse are an essential asset in providing additional opportunities and a larger platform for the creatives of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James during a Webinar held last week.

Minister James said by expanding their thinking, leaving the land mass and looking to the metaverse, SVG’s creatives will be able to earn an income outside of the nation’s premier festival, VincyMas.

“What essentially, we are looking at doing—and not just for VincyMas but, across the creative industry—is to provide additional platforms and opportunities where we can reach larger target audience, set our digital footprint, and welcome the potential for revenue growth through these virtual platforms globally,” James said.

He then noted that this would allow for Vincentian creatives to earn an income outside of the yearly carnival festivities.

“Every year we celebrate our premier festival VincyMas. There are some creatives who, only during that time, earned an income. So we are talking about sustainable livelihoods. How can we generate additional revenue or opportunities where creatives can earn an income outside of our carnival period, outside of our normal traditional festivals, we have to turn to emerging technology,” The Tourism Minister said.

The Tourism Minister during his presentation noted that there has been increased interest in Caribbean culture in large markets such as Japan, saying that if we are able to tap into at least one percent of that market, there would be revenue potential for creatives.

Minister Carlos James on turning to emerging technologies.