The humanitarian needs in Ukraine are “increasing exponentially”, the United Nations refugee agency has warned.

Matthew Saltmarsh, from the agency, says the situation will continue to worsen if there is no end to the fighting.

Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating conflict, unable to meet their basic needs, including food, water and medicines because of disruption to essential services.

He says the situation is particularly dire in southern Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian troops, with “horrifying” reports emerging from these areas.

“The humanitarian situation in cities such as Mariupol and Sumy is extremely dire, with residents facing critical and potentially fatal shortages of food, water and medicine,” he says.

Saltmarsh says the UN is closely tracking negotiations for safe passage and is ready to send critical supplies to Sumy “as soon as conditions allow”.