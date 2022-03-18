Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The England defender, 23, suffered the injury during Wednesday’s Premier League win at Arsenal.

It means he will also miss England’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast next week.

“Trent is out with a hamstring, so he cannot be part of England too,” said Klopp.

“Not good news, we will see how long that takes.”

Joe Gomez and veteran James Milner are the likely candidates to replace Alexander-Arnold, but Klopp admits neither possess the same skillset as the England international.