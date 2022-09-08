Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox says citizens must acknowledge that “human trafficking is both a serious crime and a public health issue.”

The Minister was speaking at the launch of Heal Empower Rise Counter Trafficking In Persons (HER CTIP) Project hosted on Wednesday at the Brix Hotel.

According to a media release, the HER CTIP Project is a multi-sector initiative of the United States Agency for International Development, Mission for Eastern and South Caribbean (USAID/ESC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and The United Nations Development Programme, and is designed to strengthen the enabling environment that provides protection and support services to survivors of trafficking.

During her remarks, Minister Cox stated that her Ministry has recognized the complexity and seriousness of human trafficking and thus has drafted a Manual on Victims’ Care for Social Service Providers.