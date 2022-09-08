Vincentians will have an opportunity to learn more about different measures designed to adapt and mitigate against climate change and its impacts.

This, as the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Unit and the regional delivery partner the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, host a Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Climate Change Symposium.

The initiative is designed to improve the national awareness of climate change challenges, foster improved engagement with the GCF and allow for dialogue and feedback from sector specific stakeholders on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The open session of the symposium will be held on Friday 9th September 2022 under the theme “One Earth, Climate Action for all”, from 1:00 pm to 3:00pm on the second floor of the Methodist Church Hall.