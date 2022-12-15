32 year old baker of Dickson, Deron Franklyn was arrested and charged with the offense of murder.

Accordng toan official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), investigations revealed that between 9:00 and 10:00 pm on July 28, 2021, in Georgetown, the accused chopped Alwill “Will” Franklyn, a 54-year-old labourer of the same address about his body with an unknown object.

He was arrested and charged on Monday December 12th 2022.

Franklyn appeared at the Serious Offence Court for arraignment and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison pending his trial.