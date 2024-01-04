The Ministry of Transport and Works has informed Spring Village community stakeholders that construction on the Hermitage Mountain Road will begin in the second quarter of this year.

During a community consultation meeting at the Spring Village Methodist School on January 2, 2024, officials shared plans for the project, which is part of a series of public consultations scheduled for the North Leeward community this year.

Damion Allen, Senior Quantity Surveyor at the National Roads Rehabilitation Program, assured residents that work will start on the first kilometer of the Hermitage Mountain Road.

According to an official release by API, the project is expected to take a year to complete, and road access in the area may be disrupted.

In addition, Cumberland and Charles Village within the Spring Village district will also see road construction, according to the officials.

Hon. Carlos James, Member of Parliament for the North Leeward constituency, pledged support for farmers affected by the construction, offering assistance with the transportation of their produce.

Technical officials from various government departments and private sector stakeholders will come together to discuss development programs within the constituency.

James also emphasized that the community must be involved in the planning process, as development should be centered on the people.