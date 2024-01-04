The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is expected to carry out a higher number of stop and searches throughout the year 2024, in efforts to combat the transit of illegal firearms.

On Wednesday Superintendent of Traffic Parnel Browne stated that persons may experience inconvenience.

He said, “I believe that some people will find this inconvenient because these firearms do not travel on foot; they have been transported on our roads by motor vehicles.”

Browne also disclosed that the traffic department will collaborate with the crime unit, the CID, and other units.

“We will be collaborating to ensure that these firearms, once they are transported on our roads, have a good opportunity of being taken off. We will seize them, and where persons are to be arrested, they will be arrested,” Browne said.

He further stated that the traffic department does not only deal with matters regarding vehicles, but also with the process of preventing crimes from happening on the roads.

In 2023, the RSVGPF reportedly seized 37 illegal firearms.

The RSVGPF has reminded the public that the illegal gun amnesty will run from March 1st, to the 31st of May, 2024.