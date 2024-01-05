American tennis star Coco Gauff is making her way towards the Australian Open with a strong performance in Auckland.

The US Open champion defeated Varvara Grachova in just 52 minutes to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic, where she will face fellow American Emma Navarro.

Meanwhile, British player Harriet Dart has achieved her career’s biggest success at the Canberra International, a WTA 125 series tournament, by advancing to the final.

She defeated American Katie Volynets in a challenging match and will now take on Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Saturday. Dart is aiming to return to the top 100 rankings by winning the tournament.

As for Gauff, she has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2020 and 2023, but is looking to go even further this year.

Her performance in the Auckland Classic bodes well for her chances at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.