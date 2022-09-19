This Country’s Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan attended the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which took place in London on Monday, September 19th.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is one of the biggest security and logistical operations the United Kingdom has ever staged.

The guest list for the service, to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, includes about 500 foreign dignitaries.

It is the first State Funeral held in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

Thousands of Police Officers from across the country will be redeployed to London to manage the crowds.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday September 8th at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.