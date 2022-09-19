Huge changes have been made to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ travel protocols. An official release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) announced the lifting of all COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

‘As of September 18, 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) no longer requires air or sea passengers traveling from a foreign country to SVG to show a negative COVID-19 test before they board their flight or to have proof of quarantine arrangements. All COVID-19 related travel restrictions have been lifted.’ NEMO stated in their release.

NEMO, in the release, goes on to thank all travellers complied with the nation’s travel protocols over the past two years, which were implemented to minimize the risk of importation and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 in SVG.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 update dashboard for Saturday September 17th, 2022, there is one active case of COVID-19, and no patients admitted for COVID-19 care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.