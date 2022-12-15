Just three weeks after announcing he was “back as Superman,” Henry Cavill has been forced to reveal that he won’t be playing the character in the future after all.

Instead, the Man of Steel will be rebooted in a new movie being written by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, featuring the iconic superhero as a younger man.

Cavill posted about this abrupt turn in his fortunes on Instagram. “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he said, before making a mild dig at the chaotic decision-making at Warner Bros.

He had posted about his return to the role after Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson had successfully persuaded Warner Bros. executives to let Cavill appear in a post-credits scene for his movie.

Cavill has reportedly also shot a cameo for next year’s The Flash, but it’s not certain this will be used in the film now.

Gunn announced on Twitter that he and his producing partner Peter Safran will be announcing the first projects in their new slate of DC productions at the beginning of 2023. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn said.