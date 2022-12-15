Uefa and Fifa have received significant backing in their battle to block the creation of a European Super League.

In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football’s European and world governing bodies were “compatible with EU competition law”.

Athanasios Rantos gave his observations after a court case earlier this year brought by ESL and its backers A22.

A final ruling will be made by a 15-member Grand Chamber next spring.

It had been claimed that Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined a breakaway league.

Plans for a European Super League caused a fallout across the football world when they were announced in April 2021.