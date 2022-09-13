The 57-year-old man, who was the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Guyana, has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, Georgetown.

“Our first patient is now back at home and that patient is non-infectious and can now resume work,” Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony revealed during his daily COVID-19 Update.

He went on to say “We had his close contacts in quarantine and they have all now been rechecked and none of them show any signs or symptoms of monkeypox, so they can resume normal activities as well. Our second patient, we will continue monitoring and once the time is up, we will release that patient as well.”

The man’s status was first confirmed on August 22.

Anthony said the Ministry of Health has received a number of calls from members of the public who suspect they may have been infected with monkeypox.

Tests revealed that those people were not infected with the contagious virus.