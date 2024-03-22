The Government of Grenada, will be seeking the approval of Members in both Houses of Parliament to allow a gun amnesty as part of a strategy to reduce the potential of violent crimes and firearms related incidents.

Scheduled to be discussed and debated at the March 26 sitting of the Lower House, the explanatory note to the Bill says the Government believes that the power to declare a firearms amnesty is one of the approaches which may help to achieve the stated objectives.

In March 2023, the police in disclosing the number of illegal firearms confiscated by law enforcement officers in the last three years said it would be a breach of national security and safety.

This was in response to an inquiry submitted to the Commissioner.

Once approved, the amendment to the legislation will see a new section that will empower the Minister to declare a firearms amnesty in Grenada or any part thereof, by Order subject to affirmative resolution.