Efforts to have LIAT back in the skies by the end of April is pursuing as planned.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas told journalists at a post cabinet media briefing that he is confident the timeline set by shareholder governments will be adhered to.

LIAT’s shareholders, which are the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, are seeking to acquire three aircrafts in the initial phase of the airline’s reintroduction.

Antigua and Barbuda is leading the financing of LIAT (2020).

The twin-island nation is prepared to spend approximately US$12 million to purchase three ATR 42-600 aircrafts for LIAT to service its route network that spans over eight countries and territories.