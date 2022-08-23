Labour Minister of Grenada, Claudette Joseph is defending the decision to send home or transfer public sector workers in the sister isles of Petite Martinique and Carriacou.

“From my investigations of the matters there was nothing wrong and certainly nothing that rose to the level of victimization and definitely not terrorist act as I understand was described by one of the union officials,” she said while addressing the matter on “Heartbeat”- the weekly radio talk show of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Last week, President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Brian Grimms, called on the authorities to state whether or not several public servants had been transferred or dismissed since the Dickon Mitchell administration came to power in June.

“What we are seeing here is clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief, and is very very unfortunate on the sister isles,” said Grimes, calling on the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews, who is also the parliamentary representative to deal with the situation.

However, Joseph, who is also the Attorney General, said that from her investigations nothing improper was done.