A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government of Grenada and Royal Caribbean Group bringing the cruise company and the Government of Grenada together to create employment opportunities for Grenadians.

This includes hosting a large-scale job recruitment drive.

The memorandum was signed by Grenada’s Minister for Tourism Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen and Wendy McDonald, Regional Vice President – Government Relations, Caribbean, of the Royal Caribbean Group.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) says this partnership supports expanding employment opportunities for qualified Grenadians to work on cruise ships operated by Royal Caribbean Group, as the company seeks to generate opportunities for employing a high-quality workforce from the Caribbean region.