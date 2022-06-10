Churches and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Saint Kitts and Nevis have written to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris urging him to name a date for the general election, warning also that a code of conduct should be implemented to ensure “the society is not plunged into election induced chaos” as voters in this twin island Federation prepare to elect a new government.

In a letter to PM Harris dated June 8, the churches and the NGOs listed several issues they want the relevant authorities to take into consideration, including a pre-election period of sensitivity, neutrality in the electoral process, the delay in announcing the election date and the abuse of office.

“We are of the firm view that the execution of the Code of Conduct should be mandatory after every dissolution of the National Assembly to ensure that our society is not plunged into election-induced chaos, as emotions are heightened during election campaigns. We, therefore, anticipate your soonest execution of the Code of Conduct in your capacity as Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party,” the groups wrote in their letter.

The letter was sent by the St. Kitts Christian Council; the St. Kitts Evangelical Association; the Nevis Christian Council; the Nevis Evangelical Association; The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce; and the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association.