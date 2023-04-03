SVG created history with the commencing of consultations towards the development of the first legislation for the care and protection of the elderly.

The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disability and Youth (MoNM) on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has secured support from the World Bank funded Human Development Service Delivery Project for a legislation on elderly care and protection in SVG.

Preparation for the draft legislation commenced with widespread consultations conducted by Consultant Mr. Rommel St. Hill, an Attorney at Law, and Managing Director of Lex Romulus Inc. to garner the input of stakeholders on the proposed new legislation.

The series of consultations which were held during the period March 27-31, 2023 will be followed by a national survey to capture input from the wider population.

The Ministry is urging all Vincentians to participate by completing the survey when it is published.