St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday March 31st received the inaugural flight of Conviasa on the Caracas-La Havana-St. Vincent route. The weekly flight will operate on Fridays.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters on Friday highlighted the positives of SVG and Cuba’s relationship throughout the years as well as noted the benefits to be derived from the introduction of this new weekly flight.

“This flight between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of many examples that the foreign policy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is alive and well.

Recalling the commendable commitment by the Government and the people of Cuba for people to people exchanges, the training of Vincentian medical personnel, and medical assistance offered to Vincentians, this makes that process easier. It also provides direct airlifts for connectivity of the Vincentian-Cuban market, providing opportunities for increased access of goods, trade potential and tourism,” Minister Peters said.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline with its main office at the Simón Bolvar International Airport, which is close to Caracas. The airline serves domestic destinations as well as Caribbean and South American destinations.