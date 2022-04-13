Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia’s men’s team.

McDonald, who has been part of Australia’s coaching team since 2019, has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia.

The former Test all-rounder replaces Justin Langer, who left the role in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension.

“I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead,” McDonald said.

McDonald took interim charge of Australia’s Test and limited-overs teams on the recent tour of Pakistan.