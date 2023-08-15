Etana is facing a major setback in a lawsuit against VP Records, with the Judge forbidding any further amendments to her complaint.

This hindrance came about just days after the Grammy-Nominated Reggae Artiste publicly lashed out at an employee of VP Records.

The songstress behind the hit single “I am Not Afraid” had a history of making amendments to her complaint against VP Records in January and April this year after the case was dismissed last year December. Etana’s latest file of complaint entails of claims of contract breaches, copyright infringement, fraud and accounting.

Judge Gregory H. Woods made a ruling in favor of VP records on three of the non-contract claims last Sunday whilst also recognizing the legitimacy of a royalty claim based on Etana’s 2007 recording contract with VP records whereby this claim remains part of the ongoing case. However, Etana is no longer permitted to make amendments to her complaint.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for the 28th of August.