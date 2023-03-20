The Georgetown Smart Health Centre is a “feather in the cap” of the health services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So, says, Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince as he did a walkthrough of the facility on Saturday March 18, ahead of its March 20, official opening.

The Smart Health Centre is part of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Complex and with the dialysis and other services along with equipment and the soon to be operationalized MRI services, together represents an over 100 million EC dollar in health care investment.

In addition to the usual services offered at a health centre, this Georgetown Health Centre offers dental health and there is also a section for the Environmental Health Officer.

The scope of the work includes roof strengthening, built to withstand hurricane force winds, a complete overhaul of the electrical and plumbing and following the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)’s guidelines, has a solar system in place as well as water harvesting systems, fire safety and sensor fixtures.

The clinic is the final project within the Georgetown Health Complex and was done at a cost of US $1,121, 623.