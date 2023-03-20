Tributes are being paid to a British man, who drowned while on a sailing trip off the coast of St Vincent and the Grenadines with his wife.

Gareth Weekes, a former journalist and editor for the Bournemouth Echo, was snorkelling on March 8th when tragedy struck.

The 77-year-old father of three was an avid sailor who was remembered by his family as an adventurer and lover of life.

In an interview with the Bournemouth Echo, his eldest daughter Veryan Cranston said: “Dad died as he lived – taking risks, having adventures, exploring the world and approaching life with boundless enthusiasm and a gung-ho zest for new experiences.”

Alison Hulls, Weekes’ wife of almost 20 years, told the paper that her husband would be remembered for his ability to connect with the people he met.