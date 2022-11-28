Christmas came early for secondary schools in St. Vincent & the Grenadines this year with Digicel’s gift of 20 laptops to help kids ace their studies.

The lucky schools were Central Leeward Secondary, West St. George Secondary, Sandy Bay Secondary, Georgetown Secondary and Langley Park Government.

“This is what it’s all about for Digicel. Life is all about connections and so are we – so it made perfect sense to us to gift our school kids with the connectivity tools they need to excel in their studies.” Said Viktor Kovacs, Digicel St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ CEO, who expressed delight at the opportunity to help the schools and students.

He noted that ““Every small step towards bridging the digital divide and allowing people to benefit from being a part of the knowledge economy translates to increased opportunity for all.”