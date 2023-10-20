The Garifuna Heritage Foundation has announced the launch of the Garifuna Reparations Working Group (TGHF).

According to an official release the working group is comprised of persons with various expertises who are committed to the concept of Reparatory Justice.

The formation of the group, according to the TGHF, the formation of the group is part of their effort to ensure that Garifuna/Indigenous people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Central America (Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua) and the United States are engaged in shaping a reparations agenda.

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation expects the Working Group to develop recommendations based on appropriate research. As part of this process, they intend to inform and educate Garifuna/Indigenous people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Central America (Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua) and the United States on the issues relevant to Reparations.

This will ensure that they participate fully in shaping a Reparations Agenda in partnership with other Indigenous people locally, regionally and internationally.