Trinidad and Tobago’s police officers cannot be blamed for massive traffic jams that left many of countries road users stranded earlier this week.

Leader of T&T’s National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith says the blame should instead be directed towards the Government.

The massive traffic jams on Wednesday were caused by heavy rain and flooding.

NTA’s leader, Gary Griffith, who is also T&T’s former Commissioner of Police, said the Government of Trinidad and Tobago oversaw the virtual shutdown of the Emergency Response Patrol and the actual shutdown of the Operation Command Centre and the Commissioner’s Command Centre.

Griffith, in his post to social media site, Facebook, promised that after the next General Elections, T&T’s citizens will once again enjoy a proper emergency response to prevent situations like the traffic jam from happening again.