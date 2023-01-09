Opposition Leader, Dr. Godwin Friday says the 2023 Budget is misleading.

Speaking on the Party’s New Times Program, on Nice Radio, for the first time since the start of the New Year, Dr. Friday called on the Government to be honest with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, stating that the “budget process is a very important one.”

“There is a big hole in the budget, because they always inflate it and then have to cut programs because they don’t have the money to spend and what they do is balance the budget as we have said, repeatedly, over the years and this is a fraudulent action on their part, misleading at the very best,” said Dr. Godwin Friday.

“What is says is that they are going to spend a certain amount of money and that they are not going to be able to raise it, because they have receipts that we know, that they will not collect, so why continue to mislead people, into thinking that they are going to spend what they have put into the estimates, when in fact they don’t have the money,” said Dr. Friday.

Today’s National Budget will be presented by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

It is expected to commence at 4.