Activities for Vincy Mas 2023 are expected run from June 30th to July 11th..

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation Ricardo Adams, during CDC’s prize giving ceremony on Saturday January 7.

Adams said a total of 3 to 4 million Dollars is spent annually for the festival and it is his hope that the CDC, in going forward will become less dependent on the National Lotteries Authority and the Government for financial support.

He pointed out that through one of the CDC’s innovation; a portion of the income was used to cover expenses during the year.

“One of the innovations, that the National Lottery was able to support us in this year, and I hope you get a chance to visit it shortly, is the entice carnival lounge and carnival shop, said Mr. Adams.”

“This was an initiative, which was designed to bring carnival costume material to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to facilitate the masquerade aspect of Vincy mas, and also to provide an avenue for Vincy Mas to continue to be promoted throughout the year.”

“Infact, some of the revenue that was generated from the entice carnival store and lounge, has actually been used to offset some of our expenses, over the course of the year,” said Mr. Adams.

Close to EC$380,000.00 in cash and other prizes were awarded during Saturday’s Prize giving ceremony.