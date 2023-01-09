The 2023 Budget will today be presented by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, when the 3rd session of the 11th Parliament is declared open.

Members of Parliament will meet at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown, during which Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, will deliver the throne speech.

This year’s budget represents a 5.7 percent increase, over the amount estimated in 2022, and is due to the recently negotiated Public Sector Salary Enhancement package and Minister Gonsalves said there is 4.1 percent increase in the public debt over the comparative period last year.

The budget for 2023 is broken into recurrent expenditure, inclusive of amortization and sinking fund contributions, of 974 Million 323 thousand 5 hundred dollars and a capital expenditure of EC$471 Million, 563 Thousand 1 hundred and 13 dollars. Financing is expected to come from current revenue of 761 Million 431 thousand, 200 million dollars and capital receipts totaling 684 Million, 455 Thousand 4 hundred and 14 dollars. The 2023 current expenditure, exclusive amortization and sinking fund contributions amounts to EC$771 Million 708 thousand, 1 hundred and 33 dollars and current revenue is estimated at 761 Million, 431 thousand, 2 hundred dollars.

This afternoon’s session will commence at 4 and will be aired live on WE FM.