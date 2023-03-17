West Indian White Bait Women Fishers, also known as Tri Tri Fishers, will benefit from a Knowledge and Experience Exchange with Dominica’s women fishers being held on March 15 – 17 at the Layou Resource Center in Dominica.

The three-day Knowledge and Experience Exchange will host eleven participants from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and eighteen participants from the Layou community in Dominica.

It is expected to develop a network between fishers of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica, encouraging regional collaboration and sustainable support. The Exchange is also expected to allow participants to share best practices related to harvesting, processing, storing, and culinary preparation of the West Indian White Bait, also known as Tri Tri.

Participants will also benefit from developmental sessions including: Business Management for Small Business Owners, Group Dynamics and Business Objectives.

According to an official release this South-South Cooperation is made possible by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of Dominica in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean’s project entitled, Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Project, which is funded by the Government of Canada and the United Kingdom.