A student and a relative have been charged with the assault of a Guyanese Secondary School teacher, Marlon Daniels.

Tray Mc Pherson and Dishon Daniels were charged on Thursday with ‘Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm’.

Mc Pherson was also charged with Damage to Property.

The two appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the Fort Wellington Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded not guilty.

Mc Pherson and Daniels were placed on GYD$15,000 bail.

They were also ordered to stay 50 feet away from the victim.

Both matters have been adjourned to March 30, 2023.