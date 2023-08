The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating a shooting which left one man dead on Carnival Monday and another injured.

The deceased has been identified as Delvon Thomas, 30, of Carriacou.

During a media conference on Wednesday, the police confirmed the incident which occurred on August 14 in Egmont.

The police force has made it clear that this homicide is unrelated to the island’s Carnival activities.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.