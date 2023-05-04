Residents affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption are still being assisted through a number of programmes by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The latest initiative is the Farm Skills Internship Programme through the Ministry of Social Development in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture. The programme was launched on May 2, 2023.

The programme is expected to benefit 171 participants from Orange Hill to as far north as Fancy. It will provide theory and practical sessions on agriculture production.

Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Saboto Caesar encouraged the participants to utilize being learnt and look towards developing businesses and niche markets.

Minister of Social Development the Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster said in addition to the technical support the Ministry of Agriculture will provide to the farmers, the programme will address seedling production, crop farming, land preparation, crop establishment, basic agro-processing and the use of improved modern technology.

The 3-month programme funded by the World Bank, will be conducted at the Agriculture Station at Orange Hill.