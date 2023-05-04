This year, the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) will be transforming Victoria Park as they kickstart the premiere cultural festival Vincymas.

The festival dubbed “The Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean” will see all CDC calendar events hosted in Carnival City, Victoria Park. The CDC says that each event will have a different set design that will create a different ambiance.

“The elements of our culture and the creativity of our industry men and women would be on full display throughout the festival.” The CDC said in an official release.

The Vincymas launch event will be an all-day affair with the Family Fun City at 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and the Official Launch event beginning at 7:00 pm.

The launch would feature Calypso, Mas and steelpan presentations as well as performances by Fya Empress, Shaunelle Mckenzie, Grabba Finesse, Marlo Benn, Pewee, Dose Up and OG Park.

Tickets for the Family Fun City are $10 Adults, Children free and the Official Launch event $20 Adults.

Vincymas 2023 will run from June 30th – July 11th.