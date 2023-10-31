Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that he is fearful of the potential spread of the Israel-Hamas war and the effect it will have on the global community.

The Prime Minister during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program highlighted the fact that the United States of America, Iran and others had already become involved in the conflict in varying capacities.

“…the uncertainties taking place in the global political economy and as I talk now, I am very fearful that this war in the middle east is going to widen. I think it’s going to involve—already the Americans are involved, already the Iranians are involved—Lebanon, Hezbollah—we have seen President Erdogan in Turkey has just essentially announced a pact with Hamas—well certainly with the Palestinians and Arab governments are under pressure all over to join in and try and help the Palestinian cause, it’s a situation which is very dangerous,” he said.

The Prime Minister in recent weeks had warned that the Caribbean region is not immune to the implications of the current Israel-Hamas conflict and that the immediate impact for the region includes the question of rising oil prices.