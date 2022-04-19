England’s three group matches at the Women’s European Championship – and the final at Wembley – have sold out.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford is hosting the opening ceremony on 6 July, followed by England against Austria in the 73,200-capacity stadium.

More than 30,000 fans will then watch England play Norway in Brighton and Northern Ireland in Southampton.

The final, at Wembley on 31 July, is set to break the attendance record for a women’s football match in England.

The current record is the London 2012 Olympics final when the United States beat Japan in front of 80,203 spectators.