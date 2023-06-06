The inspection of emergency shelters ahead of the 2023 hurricane season has been completed.

This is according to Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), who, during a recent interview on NBC Radio said that the names of this year’s shelters are expected to be published soon.

“The shelter inspection was completed; we should have that list published by next week. We’re just doing some final checks to ensure that—we don’t like to publish the names without informing, especially the private shelters, that they are on the list,” she said.

According to Ms. Forbes there are 162 emergency shelters listed for the 2023 hurricane season.