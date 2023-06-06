The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was recently represented at the Inaugural Training Course on Climate Change and Implications for Defense and Security by Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons.

For the first time, military and civilian personnel from 21 partner nations of the Americas and Africa came together for the course “Climate Change and Implications for Defense and Security (CCIDS),” in Washington, D.C., May 8-19, 2023.

The William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies organized the course.

More than 40 students attended the two-week bilingual course, which had 30 speakers, including experienced scientists from the United States and the region who have worked directly on the United Nations Assessment Reports or other important climate and environmental research.