Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves left the state on Monday, February 13th, to attend two regional high-level functions this week.

Dr. Gonsalves first travelled to Guyana for an Energy Conference and Expo which takes place today February 14, 2023.

The Prime Minister will then head to The Bahamas for the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

That delegation comprises SVG’s Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency Allan Alexander, National Coordinator of CELAC His Excellency Dr. Douglas Slater, Counselor SVG’s Mission to the United Nations Jimesha Prince and Security Sgt. Godwin Charles.

The Caricom Heads of Government meeting will run from February 16th -17th, 2022.