With schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines reopening today Monday September 4th, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King is sending well wishes to all stakeholders in the education sector.

Minister King, in a message to the nation urged all those involved to always strive for excellence as he expressed gratitude to all that are a part of SVG’s education community.

“Fellow educators and all other stakeholders, I wish you all a happy, healthy, and successful new school year. May you enjoy learning new things, making new friends, and discovering new possibilities; may you always strive for excellence, embrace diversity and seek reconciliation. May you always be guided by our national motto, peace and justice. Thank you for being part of our education community,” he said.

The Education Minister said there is a shared responsibility to nurture the talents, skills and values of the nation’s youth so that they can become confident, responsible and productive citizens.