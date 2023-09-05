Brazil has dropped Manchester United winger Antony following allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend.

The Brazilian football federation said the 23-year-old had been withdrawn from the squad, after police in Sao Paulo launched an investigation into the claims which the player has denied.

Antony is accused of attacking his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut which needed treatment from a doctor.

Antony has been replaced in the Brazil squad by Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.