Two Vincentian Radiographers have completed radiography training in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment welcomed back Radiographer Ms. Genese Nichols and Radiographer Ms. Celeste Cumberbatch- Garrett.

The two radiographers over the past two months had their skills upgraded in the area of breast ultrasonography at the Mackay memorial hospital in Taiwan.

Radiographers are allied health professionals who take x-rays and other medical images to assist doctors in diagnosing diseases and injuries. They are also known as medical imaging technologists.

The Ministry of Health in a Facebook post said that their breast cancer awareness campaign continues with the Rotary Club of St Vincent.

The Ministry said the training was made possible by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Rotary Club of St. Vincent.