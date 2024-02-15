St Kitts and Nevis is abuzz with activity as leaders from the Eastern Caribbean are in the country to attend the 74th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority.

The meeting is set to take place over two days.

The OECS Authority is the supreme policy-making body of the OECS and is responsible for the general direction and control of the performance and functions of the Organisation.

The OECS did not reveal what leaders will discuss during the high-level meeting.

British Virgin Islands Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley said he is expecting to have fruitful discussions with his peers.

In a statement, Wheatley stated that he will seek to further engage in strategic discussions with regional partners as they strive together towards a sustainable future that is in alignment with the collective priority areas.