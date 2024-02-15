A Guyanese court has sentenced a Nigerian national to three months in prison after he pled guilty to perpetrating an attack on President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s official residence in 2022.

Bethel Chimezie received his sentence on Monday following an appearance before Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent, against Presidential Guard Quincy Cummings.

The Guyana Police Force said Chimezie faced a maximum sentence of fifteen months in prison, but the jail term was reduced after Daly considered the time he spent on remand.

After serving the prison term, Chimezie will spend three years of supervised probation.

On December 15, 2022, Chimezie shot at two presidential guards and stabbed their colleague Telon Perreira after he was refused access to State House.

Following the incident, Ali promoted Perreira for his heroics.