Drivers travelling through areas that are prone to flooding are being urged not take unnecessary risks by trying to drive across swollen rivers.

This caution comes from Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological services Billy Jeffers while speaking on radio on Wednesday.

Mr. Jeffers said he had received numerous reports of persons doing this, stating that Dr. Richard Robertson has also expressed concern about this practice.

“What I want to urge—residents in that location, We have been receiving a lot of reports, some drivers have been taking unnecessary risks, trying to cross rivers when they are swollen. In fact, I had a conversation with Professor Robertson yesterday, and he is here, he was doing field work on Saturday and he also stated his concern. He said a few vehicles attempted to cross and got stuck. So, I would want to appeal to drivers to kindly desist from taking some of these unnecessary risks,” Jeffers said.

NEMO in an official release asked residents and motorists to continue to monitor and listen to updates from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services and to exercise extreme caution when traversing areas that are prone to flooding.