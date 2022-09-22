The families of the five Clare Valley men who lost their lives in a fatal crash in the northern village of Sandy Bay are on the mind of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister made the statement while speaking on radio on Wednesday, where he expressed continued solidarity with the families of the deceased, assuring them that the Government will continue to provide the necessary support.

“Almost every morning the families in Clare Valley are on my mind, those who have suffered loss in the sense of persons who have died. I spoke to each of the families this morning and, you know, we have to stay close to them and to give them support and love and solidarity, and I will continue to do so, and the Government will continue to do so.

As I said I called persons from each family—and those who are injured, I wish them all the best, you know, to get back to good health, including those are hospitalized,” Gonsalves said.

The five Clare Valley men were confirmed dead following a tragic accident that took place in Old Sandy Bay on Sunday September 11th. They were among several mourners travelling in an omnibus on their way to a funeral when the vehicle went over an embankment..